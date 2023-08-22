Does Roblox Corporation (RBLX)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 11.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.83B, closed the last trade at $26.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -2.00% during that session. The RBLX stock price is -76.82% off its 52-week high price of $47.67 and 6.08% above the 52-week low of $25.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.03 million shares.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Sporting -2.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the RBLX stock price touched $26.96 or saw a rise of 11.26%. Year-to-date, Roblox Corporation shares have moved -5.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) have changed -33.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Roblox Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.23%, compared to -0.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.00% and -4.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.80%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $831.18 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.07 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $701.72 million and $899.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.40% for the current quarter and 18.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -85.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.63%.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.85% with a share float percentage of 77.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roblox Corporation having a total of 872 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Altos Ventures Management Inc. with over 70.89 million shares worth more than $2.86 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Altos Ventures Management Inc. held 12.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 36.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.45 billion and represent 6.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 10.0 million shares of worth $284.72 million while later fund manager owns 7.67 million shares of worth $218.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.