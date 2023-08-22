Can Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has a beta value of -0.60 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.67M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 19.35% during that session. The ATHX stock price is -1281.08% off its 52-week high price of $5.11 and 29.73% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 286.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Sporting 19.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the ATHX stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 14.15%. Year-to-date, Athersys Inc. shares have moved -55.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have changed -57.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1386.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1386.49% from current levels.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.71% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.30% over the past 5 years.

ATHX Dividends

Athersys Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.31% with a share float percentage of 11.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athersys Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.94 million shares worth more than $1.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc., with the holding of over 0.84 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.73 million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $0.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $0.19 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.