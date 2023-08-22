Can Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) has a beta value of -1.27 and has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.51M, closed the recent trade at $0.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.98% during that session. The AUVI stock price is -1280.28% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 8.45% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 749.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Applied UV, Inc.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Sporting -3.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the AUVI stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 7.79%. Year-to-date, Applied UV Inc. shares have moved -84.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) have changed -18.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 57520.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.50 while the price target rests at a high of $12.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1660.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1660.56% from the levels at last check today.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.21% over the past 6 months.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.16% with a share float percentage of 1.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied UV Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 39360.0 shares worth more than $36510.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Osaic Holdings Inc, with the holding of over 34445.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31951.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.