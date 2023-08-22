Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Telesat Corporation (TSAT) swung 27.59%

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 2.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $943.80M, closed the last trade at $18.73 per share which meant it gained $4.05 on the day or 27.59% during that session. The TSAT stock price is 4.97% off its 52-week high price of $17.80 and 67.97% above the 52-week low of $6.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 512.89K shares.

Sporting 27.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the TSAT stock price touched $18.73 or saw a rise of 2.09%. Year-to-date, Telesat Corporation shares have moved 149.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT) have changed 87.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 56180.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.

Telesat Corporation (TSAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 113.33% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -185.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.00%.

Telesat Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.08% with a share float percentage of 72.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telesat Corporation having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gamco Investors Inc with over 1.8 million shares worth more than $16.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Gamco Investors Inc held 13.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Heard Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.89 million and represent 13.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Gabelli Global Multimedia Trust, Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $2.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $1.2 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.