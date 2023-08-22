Bears Are Back On The Defensive As AppLovin Corporation (APP) swung 1.54%

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.63B, closed the recent trade at $39.61 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 1.54% during that session. The APP stock price is -1.09% off its 52-week high price of $40.04 and 76.93% above the 52-week low of $9.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 million shares.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Sporting 1.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the APP stock price touched $39.61 or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, AppLovin Corporation shares have moved 276.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) have changed 40.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.28.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AppLovin Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 178.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 311.11%, compared to 19.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 316.70% and 223.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.20%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $790.21 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $822.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $713.1 million and $702.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.80% for the current quarter and 17.10% for the next.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.78% with a share float percentage of 91.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AppLovin Corporation having a total of 325 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 29.64 million shares worth more than $762.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 10.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 16.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $429.38 million and represent 6.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 5.31 million shares of worth $55.96 million while later fund manager owns 3.68 million shares of worth $58.03 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.