Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) Must Gain 27.43% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.15B, closed the last trade at $3.81 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.14% during that session. The AMRX stock price is -24.41% off its 52-week high price of $4.74 and 67.45% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) trade information

Sporting 2.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the AMRX stock price touched $3.81 or saw a rise of 5.46%. Year-to-date, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 91.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have changed 13.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -31.23% from current levels.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 56.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.06%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.40% and -39.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $587.36 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $628.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $561.86 million and $609.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.50% for the current quarter and 3.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -19.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.90%.

AMRX Dividends

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.77% with a share float percentage of 72.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fosun International Ltd with over 21.52 million shares worth more than $66.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fosun International Ltd held 13.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 13.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.72 million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 3.99 million shares of worth $7.94 million while later fund manager owns 3.51 million shares of worth $6.99 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.