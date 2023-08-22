American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 23.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.91B, closed the last trade at $15.16 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.80% during that session. The AAL stock price is -25.86% off its 52-week high price of $19.08 and 23.15% above the 52-week low of $11.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.66 million shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Sporting 0.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the AAL stock price touched $15.16 or saw a rise of 4.29%. Year-to-date, American Airlines Group Inc. shares have moved 19.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have changed -12.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 63.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.6.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Airlines Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 574.00%, compared to 18.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.00% and -57.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.58 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.14 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $13.46 billion and $13.19 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.90% for the current quarter and -0.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.10% over the past 5 years.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.46% with a share float percentage of 59.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Airlines Group Inc. having a total of 759 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 78.22 million shares worth more than $1.4 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 37.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $669.48 million and represent 5.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.02% shares in the company for having 19.73 million shares of worth $251.01 million while later fund manager owns 19.37 million shares of worth $246.32 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.