Altria Group Inc. (MO) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.55B, closed the recent trade at $42.91 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The MO stock price is -14.17% off its 52-week high price of $48.99 and 5.97% above the 52-week low of $40.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.36 million shares.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) trade information

Sporting 0.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the MO stock price touched $42.91 or saw a rise of 0.72%. Year-to-date, Altria Group Inc. shares have moved -6.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) have changed -5.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altria Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.10%, compared to 3.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 138.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.58%.

MO Dividends

Altria Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.76 at a share yield of 8.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.54% with a share float percentage of 59.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altria Group Inc. having a total of 2,257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 161.11 million shares worth more than $7.3 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 119.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.39 billion and represent 6.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 54.47 million shares of worth $2.49 billion while later fund manager owns 41.43 million shares of worth $1.89 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.