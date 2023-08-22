Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected To Rise 56.96% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $220.01M, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.17% during that session. The AEVA stock price is -242.42% off its 52-week high price of $3.39 and 10.1% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Sporting -3.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the AEVA stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 11.6%. Year-to-date, Aeva Technologies Inc. shares have moved -27.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have changed -21.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.14 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -506.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.15% from current levels.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aeva Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.51%, compared to 14.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.80% and 15.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $840k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.92 million and $188k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -56.30% for the current quarter and 1,197.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -33.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.73% with a share float percentage of 69.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aeva Technologies Inc. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 27.1 million shares worth more than $33.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 12.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canaan Partners XI LLC, with the holding of over 18.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.11 million and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 3.93 million shares of worth $5.35 million while later fund manager owns 2.26 million shares of worth $4.04 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.