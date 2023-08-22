Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $916.54M, closed the last trade at $6.44 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 3.54% during that session. The ADPT stock price is -75.62% off its 52-week high price of $11.31 and 7.45% above the 52-week low of $5.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Sporting 3.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the ADPT stock price touched $6.44 or saw a rise of 1.68%. Year-to-date, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares have moved -15.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have changed -20.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -132.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.7% from current levels.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.57%, compared to 12.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 4.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.60%.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.84% with a share float percentage of 93.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation having a total of 311 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 29.99 million shares worth more than $201.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 20.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.87 million and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.37% shares in the company for having 9.13 million shares of worth $80.6 million while later fund manager owns 3.86 million shares of worth $29.49 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.