Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.98B, closed the recent trade at $53.26 per share which meant it lost -$2.46 on the day or -4.42% during that session. The ASO stock price is -29.59% off its 52-week high price of $69.02 and 23.64% above the 52-week low of $40.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Sporting -4.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the ASO stock price touched $53.26 or saw a rise of 9.5%. Year-to-date, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares have moved 1.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have changed -4.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.92%, compared to -8.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.20% and -5.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.30%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.58 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 5.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.00%.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 0.68%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.12% with a share float percentage of 108.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. having a total of 506 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.57 million shares worth more than $625.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 15.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 11.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $614.73 million and represent 14.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.85% shares in the company for having 6.04 million shares of worth $357.5 million while later fund manager owns 3.51 million shares of worth $207.34 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.56% of company’s outstanding stock.