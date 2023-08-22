A Detailed Analysis Of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) has seen 14.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.46M, closed the recent trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 11.53% during that session. The GMVD stock price is -7794.44% off its 52-week high price of $14.21 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 992.63K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

Sporting 11.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the GMVD stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 14.97%. Year-to-date, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd shares have moved -94.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) have changed -47.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 68790.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2122.22% from the levels at last check today.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -94.70% over the past 6 months.

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.92% with a share float percentage of 19.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.69 million shares worth more than $0.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 7.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76080.0 and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.