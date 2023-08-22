-16.30% Fall Drives PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 4.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.36B, closed the recent trade at $8.27 per share which meant it lost -$1.61 on the day or -16.30% during that session. The PCT stock price is -43.77% off its 52-week high price of $11.89 and 46.31% above the 52-week low of $4.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Sporting -16.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the PCT stock price touched $8.27 or saw a rise of 21.46%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares have moved 22.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed -24.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -117.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -45.1% from the levels at last check today.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.33%, compared to 19.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.60% and -120.00% for the next quarter.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.88 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.76% with a share float percentage of 79.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PureCycle Technologies Inc. having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 29.19 million shares worth more than $242.45 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 17.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.96 million and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.95% shares in the company for having 3.19 million shares of worth $26.46 million while later fund manager owns 2.74 million shares of worth $22.74 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.