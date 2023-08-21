Will Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.18M, closed the recent trade at $1.35 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.32% during that session. The IMPP stock price is -442.96% off its 52-week high price of $7.33 and 12.59% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 740.35K shares.

Sporting 2.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the IMPP stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 10.95%. Year-to-date, Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares have moved -62.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) have changed -50.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.05.

The company’s shares have lost -62.72% over the past 6 months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.72% with a share float percentage of 5.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Imperial Petroleum Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Msd Partners, L.p. with over 29305.0 shares worth more than $39851.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Msd Partners, L.p. held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., with the holding of over 24496.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33312.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 1.7 million shares of worth $2.31 million while later fund manager owns 89993.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.