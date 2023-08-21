Why Should We Buy Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 18.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53B, closed the last trade at $6.16 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 2.84% during that session. The ACHR stock price is -15.26% off its 52-week high price of $7.10 and 73.7% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.07 million shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Sporting 2.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the ACHR stock price touched $6.16 or saw a rise of 9.68%. Year-to-date, Archer Aviation Inc. shares have moved 229.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) have changed 29.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Archer Aviation Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 123.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.45%, compared to 8.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.40% and 12.50% for the next quarter.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.41% with a share float percentage of 56.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archer Aviation Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.67 million shares worth more than $52.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 9.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.76 million and represent 4.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.71% shares in the company for having 6.85 million shares of worth $19.6 million while later fund manager owns 3.83 million shares of worth $10.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.