Why Should Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Be In Your Portfolio?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 3.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.69M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 5.44% during that session. The PBTS stock price is -34794.74% off its 52-week high price of $66.30 and 15.79% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Sporting 5.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the PBTS stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 57.7%. Year-to-date, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares have moved -93.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) have changed -44.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $210.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $210.00 while the price target rests at a high of $210.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -110426.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -110426.32% from current levels.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.69% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.60% over the past 5 years.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.07% with a share float percentage of 0.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 15744.0 shares worth more than $14172.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 20935.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18845.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.