Why Invest In Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Stock?

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.05M, closed the recent trade at $0.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.62% during that session. The CSSE stock price is -2511.36% off its 52-week high price of $11.49 and 9.09% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 414.27K shares.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) trade information

Sporting -2.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the CSSE stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 45.0%. Year-to-date, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares have moved -91.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -56.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have changed -60.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.85.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -91.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.92%, compared to -16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24.80% and 57.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 80.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $114.12 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $66.71 million and $113.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 71.10% for the current quarter and 18.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.40% over the past 5 years.

CSSE Dividends

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.54% with a share float percentage of 47.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Granahan Investment Management LLC with over 1.75 million shares worth more than $0.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Granahan Investment Management LLC held 7.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 1.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.6 million and represent 5.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Royce Micro Cap Trust. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.32% shares in the company for having 0.47 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.