Why Do You Need To Add Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) To Your Portfolio?

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 2.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.93M, closed the recent trade at $0.36 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 16.19% during that session. The VINE stock price is -794.44% off its 52-week high price of $3.22 and 41.67% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.31 million shares.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) trade information

Sporting 16.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the VINE stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 16.28%. Year-to-date, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. shares have moved -63.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) have changed -23.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.29% over the past 6 months.

VINE Dividends

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.70% with a share float percentage of 31.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fresh Vine Wine Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CSS LLC with over 1.02 million shares worth more than $0.36 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, CSS LLC held 6.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gts Securities LLC , with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39390.0 and represent 0.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 25000.0 shares of worth $8752.0 while later fund manager owns 20569.0 shares of worth $7201.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.