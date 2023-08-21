Why Do You Need To Add Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) To Your Portfolio?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $976.48M, closed the last trade at $6.72 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 3.23% during that session. The EVLV stock price is -23.51% off its 52-week high price of $8.30 and 70.54% above the 52-week low of $1.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Sporting 3.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the EVLV stock price touched $6.72 or saw a rise of 19.04%. Year-to-date, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares have moved 159.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) have changed 10.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.72.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 127.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.00%, compared to 7.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.80% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.86 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $16.53 million and $20.89 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.00% for the current quarter and -12.70% for the next.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.