Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) has a beta value of 2.40 and has seen 3.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $795.51M, closed the last trade at $3.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.10% during that session. The CIFR stock price is -69.33% off its 52-week high price of $5.30 and 87.86% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Sporting -1.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the CIFR stock price touched $3.13 or saw a rise of 18.49%. Year-to-date, Cipher Mining Inc. shares have moved 459.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) have changed -29.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.43.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cipher Mining Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 65.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.50%, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -112.50% and 95.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4,363.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.96 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 83.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.59% with a share float percentage of 33.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cipher Mining Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 3.17 million shares worth more than $9.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.96 million and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $0.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.94 million shares of worth $0.74 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.