When Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Will Be A Good Investment?

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.43B, closed the recent trade at $6.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.64% during that session. The PTON stock price is -155.81% off its 52-week high price of $17.83 and 5.02% above the 52-week low of $6.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Sporting -0.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the PTON stock price touched $6.97 or saw a rise of 10.06%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive Inc. shares have moved -12.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed -23.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.64% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -186.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.44% from the levels at last check today.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peloton Interactive Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.88%, compared to -8.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.70% and 77.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.80%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $639.9 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $655.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $678.7 million and $616.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.70% for the current quarter and 6.40% for the next.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.64% with a share float percentage of 83.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive Inc. having a total of 512 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 29.36 million shares worth more than $204.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 29.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $203.62 million and represent 8.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.60% shares in the company for having 18.32 million shares of worth $127.68 million while later fund manager owns 12.59 million shares of worth $87.75 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.85% of company’s outstanding stock.