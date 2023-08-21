What Are The Chances Of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Being A Good Investment?

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.91B, closed the recent trade at $245.40 per share which meant it gained $1.85 on the day or 0.76% during that session. The SMCI stock price is -45.48% off its 52-week high price of $357.00 and 79.51% above the 52-week low of $50.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.1.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Sporting 0.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the SMCI stock price touched $245.40 or saw a rise of 9.78%. Year-to-date, Super Micro Computer Inc. shares have moved 198.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have changed -19.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $368.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $250.00 while the price target rests at a high of $500.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -103.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.87% from the levels at last check today.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Super Micro Computer Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 166.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.58%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.40% and 23.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.04 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.41 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 154.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.25% with a share float percentage of 93.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Super Micro Computer Inc. having a total of 501 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.47 million shares worth more than $1.34 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 10.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 billion and represent 9.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 1.43 million shares of worth $349.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.37 million shares of worth $333.47 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.