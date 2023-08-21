What Are The Chances Of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Being A Good Investment?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) has a beta value of -0.32 and has seen 32.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.10M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -12.79% during that session. The NVOS stock price is -1276.92% off its 52-week high price of $1.79 and 46.15% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 83.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.85 million shares.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Sporting -12.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the NVOS stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 47.98%. Year-to-date, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares have moved -33.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 69.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) have changed 16.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.82% over the past 6 months.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.47% with a share float percentage of 0.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.82 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 3.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42977.0 and represent 1.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $35158.0 while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $14514.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.