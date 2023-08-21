Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags JanOne Inc. (JAN) Upper

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.90M, closed the last trade at $0.81 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 5.64% during that session. The JAN stock price is -335.8% off its 52-week high price of $3.53 and 7.41% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 38.62K shares.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Sporting 5.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the JAN stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 24.3%. Year-to-date, JanOne Inc. shares have moved -41.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) have changed -17.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 43450.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2369.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2369.14% from current levels.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.30% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.20% over the past 5 years.

JAN Dividends

JanOne Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.79% with a share float percentage of 24.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JanOne Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 38143.0 shares worth more than $40050.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 16080.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16884.0 and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 39454.0 shares of worth $54051.0 while later fund manager owns 13050.0 shares of worth $20950.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.