Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.23% Stock Price Gain

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) has a beta value of -0.97 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $637.53M, closed the recent trade at $1.65 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.23% during that session. The WDH stock price is -103.64% off its 52-week high price of $3.36 and 41.21% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 870.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Sporting 1.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the WDH stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 1.79%. Year-to-date, Waterdrop Inc. shares have moved -50.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) have changed -17.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.69 while the price target rests at a high of $22.89. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1287.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1214.55% from the levels at last check today.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.25% over the past 6 months, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $97.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $104.72 million and $96.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.60% for the current quarter and 17.20% for the next.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 28 and September 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.77% with a share float percentage of 4.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waterdrop Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 3.31 million shares worth more than $5.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orland Properties Ltd., with the holding of over 2.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.68 million and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 57520.0 shares of worth $94907.0 while later fund manager owns 49308.0 shares of worth $81358.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.