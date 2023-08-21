Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) has a beta value of 0.20 and has seen 13.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.33M, closed the recent trade at $2.88 per share which meant it gained $1.46 on the day or 102.82% during that session. The TMBR stock price is -203.13% off its 52-week high price of $8.73 and 58.33% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 46860.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 467.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.79.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Sporting 102.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the TMBR stock price touched $2.88 or saw a rise of 10.0%. Year-to-date, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 64.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 75.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) have changed 67.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -281.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -281.94% from the levels at last check today.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.90%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 863.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.79% with a share float percentage of 7.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 38687.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 33185.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94580.0 and represent 1.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 14175.0 shares of worth $40400.0 while later fund manager owns 9376.0 shares of worth $26722.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.