Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has a beta value of 2.37 and has seen 22.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.87B, closed the last trade at $2.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.75% during that session. The TLRY stock price is -93.94% off its 52-week high price of $5.12 and 43.18% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.61 million shares.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Sporting -0.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the TLRY stock price touched $2.64 or saw a rise of 6.38%. Year-to-date, Tilray Brands Inc. shares have moved -1.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) have changed 60.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 83.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.31.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tilray Brands Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to -2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.50% and 54.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $173.51 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $176.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -137.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.00%.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.03% with a share float percentage of 10.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tilray Brands Inc. having a total of 401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 7.6 million shares worth more than $19.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 1.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.96 million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 7.78 million shares of worth $20.93 million while later fund manager owns 2.7 million shares of worth $6.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.