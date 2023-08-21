Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Surprises Wall Street With -2.68% Stock Price Loss

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 0.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.70M, closed the last trade at $1.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.68% during that session. The TIRX stock price is -622.94% off its 52-week high price of $7.88 and 8.26% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13380.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 52.46K shares.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

Sporting -2.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the TIRX stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 12.01%. Year-to-date, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares have moved -41.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) have changed -14.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 5630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.65% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.00% over the past 5 years.

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.42% with a share float percentage of 6.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 26102.0 shares worth more than $28190.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 247.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $266.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.