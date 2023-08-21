Terran Orbital Corporation. (LLAP) Is Down -4.03%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $205.08M, closed the recent trade at $1.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.03% during that session. The LLAP stock price is -280.67% off its 52-week high price of $4.53 and 9.24% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.82 million shares.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Sporting -4.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the LLAP stock price touched $1.19 or saw a rise of 15.6%. Year-to-date, Terran Orbital Corporation shares have moved -24.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) have changed -23.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Terran Orbital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.84%, compared to -10.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 166.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.26 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $139.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $27.83 million and $31.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 84.20% for the current quarter and 336.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -26.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.00%.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.30% with a share float percentage of 70.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Terran Orbital Corporation having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 15.32 million shares worth more than $18.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 8.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lockheed Martin Corp., with the holding of over 13.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.04 million and represent 7.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 2.42 million shares of worth $2.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $0.94 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.