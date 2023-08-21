STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.74M, closed the recent trade at $0.74 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 17.00% during that session. The SSKN stock price is -87.84% off its 52-week high price of $1.39 and 39.19% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 97.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) trade information

Sporting 17.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the SSKN stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 31.48%. Year-to-date, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares have moved -6.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) have changed -18.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 28.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.80 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -440.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -413.51% from the levels at last check today.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.00%, compared to 13.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.72 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $9.41 million and $10.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.40% for the current quarter and 7.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -101.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

SSKN Dividends

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.76% with a share float percentage of 69.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 4.39 million shares worth more than $3.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 12.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 22NW, LP, with the holding of over 3.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.43 million and represent 9.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.70% shares in the company for having 0.59 million shares of worth $0.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $0.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.