Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Shares Have Gain 2.16% Over The Past Month

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 2.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.82M, closed the recent trade at $0.50 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 13.98% during that session. The SOPA stock price is -316.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.08 and 14.0% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 216.80K shares.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Sporting 13.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the SOPA stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 5.45%. Year-to-date, Society Pass Incorporated shares have moved -49.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) have changed 2.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 319.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.88 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.05 million and $2.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.50% for the current quarter and 166.20% for the next.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.13% with a share float percentage of 5.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Society Pass Incorporated having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sheets Smith Wealth Management with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $68499.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sheets Smith Wealth Management held 0.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65496.0 and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 96225.0 shares of worth $95262.0 while later fund manager owns 72444.0 shares of worth $79688.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.