SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Shares Are Down -98.96% YTD

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) has a beta value of -1.56 and has seen 6.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.18M, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -17.24% during that session. The SMX stock price is -17072.73% off its 52-week high price of $18.89 and 9.09% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.03 million shares.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Sporting -17.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the SMX stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 19.12%. Year-to-date, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company shares have moved -98.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) have changed -29.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 75700.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -98.49% over the past 6 months.

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.65% with a share float percentage of 0.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $35239.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 1.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 40164.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5108.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.