Small Cap Stock Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Is A Buy – Analysts

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) has a beta value of -0.23 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.40M, closed the last trade at $1.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.24% during that session. The JUPW stock price is -21.24% off its 52-week high price of $1.37 and 76.99% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 million shares.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Sporting -4.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the JUPW stock price touched $1.13 or saw a rise of 13.08%. Year-to-date, Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares have moved 75.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) have changed 121.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.76 while the price target rests at a high of $2.76. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -144.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -144.25% from current levels.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 144.24% over the past 6 months.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.71% with a share float percentage of 33.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jupiter Wellness Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glenview Trust Co with over 2.09 million shares worth more than $0.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Glenview Trust Co held 7.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.6 million and represent 5.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $0.27 million while later fund manager owns 59489.0 shares of worth $45776.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.