Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI): What Makes The Stock Good?

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.30M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 36.10% during that session. The SASI stock price is -282.76% off its 52-week high price of $1.11 and 37.93% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 550.75K shares.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) trade information

Sporting 36.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the SASI stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 6.45%. Year-to-date, Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. shares have moved -27.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) have changed -21.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.40%, compared to 21.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 59.10% and 44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 131.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $560k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $330k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $188k and $153k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 197.90% for the current quarter and 115.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.60% over the past 5 years.

SASI Dividends

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.81% with a share float percentage of 10.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.7 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 6.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37795.0 and represent 1.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $43421.0 while later fund manager owns 59128.0 shares of worth $35181.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.