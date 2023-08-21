Shares Of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) Loss -5.42% In A Month

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.88B, closed the recent trade at $12.38 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The STNE stock price is -19.79% off its 52-week high price of $14.83 and 34.81% above the 52-week low of $8.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Sporting 0.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the STNE stock price touched $12.38 or saw a rise of 12.51%. Year-to-date, StoneCo Ltd. shares have moved 31.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have changed -5.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $73.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.27% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $43.20 while the price target rests at a high of $109.68. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -785.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -248.95% from the levels at last check today.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that StoneCo Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 121.21%, compared to 21.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and 46.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $613.81 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $651.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $491.74 million and $549.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.80% for the current quarter and 18.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 62.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.85%.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.08% with a share float percentage of 78.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with StoneCo Ltd. having a total of 362 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Madrone Advisors, LLC with over 25.34 million shares worth more than $309.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Madrone Advisors, LLC held 9.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $235.05 million and represent 7.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 7.89 million shares of worth $96.31 million while later fund manager owns 6.09 million shares of worth $74.32 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.