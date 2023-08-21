Shares Of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Declined -33.88% In One Month

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has a beta value of 5.12 and has seen 33.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.97B, closed the last trade at $11.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.97 on the day or -7.92% during that session. The MARA stock price is -76.24% off its 52-week high price of $19.88 and 72.43% above the 52-week low of $3.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Sporting -7.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the MARA stock price touched $11.28 or saw a rise of 25.89%. Year-to-date, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares have moved 229.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have changed -33.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -77.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.21% from current levels.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 56.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.54%, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.50% and 90.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 228.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $113.12 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $144.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $12.69 million and $28.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 791.40% for the current quarter and 407.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 88.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.00%.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.