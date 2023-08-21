Shares In AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) 58.16% Up, YTD

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) has a beta value of 0.06 and has seen 12.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.09B, closed the recent trade at $2.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The APE stock price is -370.85% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 70.85% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.78 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Sporting -1.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the APE stock price touched $2.23 or saw a rise of 4.29%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have moved 58.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) have changed 23.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 72.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.51.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.18, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.09. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -83.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 77.58% from the levels at last check today.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.08% over the past 6 months.

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.36% with a share float percentage of 16.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $2.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC held 0.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., with the holding of over 0.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.47 million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 11.05% shares in the company for having 1.03 million shares of worth $2.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $1.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.75% of company’s outstanding stock.