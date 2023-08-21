Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ: SLNA) Surprises Wall Street With -41.23% Stock Price Loss

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.90M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -41.23% during that session. The SLNA stock price is -11409.3% off its 52-week high price of $49.49 and -67.44% below the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 169.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Sporting -41.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the SLNA stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 52.22%. Year-to-date, Selina Hospitality PLC shares have moved -84.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -46.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) have changed -59.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 74950.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1295.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1295.35% from current levels.

Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.97% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.10% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

SLNA Dividends

Selina Hospitality PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.51% with a share float percentage of 1.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Selina Hospitality PLC having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 76416.0 shares worth more than $77944.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 60296.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61501.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 60296.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 5145.0 shares of worth $19242.0 as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.