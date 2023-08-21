Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT): What Are The Positives?

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.70M, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.81% during that session. The RBT stock price is -1040.35% off its 52-week high price of $6.50 and 56.14% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.55 million shares.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Sporting 4.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the RBT stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 26.83%. Year-to-date, Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares have moved -68.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) have changed -19.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.10% over the past 6 months, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $175.98 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $176.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $184.98 million and $165.99 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.90% for the current quarter and 6.50% for the next.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.66% with a share float percentage of 226.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rubicon Technologies Inc. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Palantir Technologies Inc. with over 8.94 million shares worth more than $3.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Palantir Technologies Inc. held 3.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Quattro Financial Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 8.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.05 million and represent 3.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 75476.0 shares of worth $75045.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.