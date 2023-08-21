Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 25.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.82B, closed the last trade at $20.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The RIVN stock price is -96.63% off its 52-week high price of $40.86 and 43.79% above the 52-week low of $11.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 51.16 million shares.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Sporting -0.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the RIVN stock price touched $20.78 or saw a rise of 4.94%. Year-to-date, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares have moved 12.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) have changed -19.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 89.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -111.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.82% from current levels.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rivian Automotive Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.98%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.60% and 26.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 160.60%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.31 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.23 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $551.57 million and $663 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 137.50% for the current quarter and 86.20% for the next.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.80% with a share float percentage of 71.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rivian Automotive Inc. having a total of 826 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Amazon.com, Inc. with over 158.36 million shares worth more than $2.64 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. held 16.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 73.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.22 billion and represent 7.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.32% shares in the company for having 39.71 million shares of worth $731.87 million while later fund manager owns 20.69 million shares of worth $381.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.