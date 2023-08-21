REE Automotive Ltd. (REE): Why Is The Stock Strong?

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.56M, closed the recent trade at $0.18 per share which meant it -0.49% during that session. The REE stock price is -677.78% off its 52-week high price of $1.40 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 498.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Sporting -0.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the REE stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 19.1%. Year-to-date, REE Automotive Ltd. shares have moved -53.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) have changed -47.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.85% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -733.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.89% from the levels at last check today.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that REE Automotive Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.94%, compared to 14.10% for the industry.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.04% with a share float percentage of 33.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with REE Automotive Ltd. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 18.61 million shares worth more than $3.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. held 7.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is M&G Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 15.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.81 million and represent 6.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $21487.0 while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $24087.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.