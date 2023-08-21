Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) has a beta value of 2.76 and has seen 7.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $172.20M, closed the last trade at $1.44 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 7.46% during that session. The PRAX stock price is -264.58% off its 52-week high price of $5.25 and 45.14% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Sporting 7.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the PRAX stock price touched $1.44 or saw a rise of 16.28%. Year-to-date, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. shares have moved -39.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) have changed 32.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.89% from current levels.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.33%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.30% and 49.40% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -18.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.60%.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.50% with a share float percentage of 80.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 10.55 million shares worth more than $12.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 8.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.06 million and represent 8.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.71% shares in the company for having 2.47 million shares of worth $5.87 million while later fund manager owns 1.07 million shares of worth $2.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.