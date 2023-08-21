Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 2.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.59M, closed the last trade at $0.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.31% during that session. The PRCH stock price is -353.41% off its 52-week high price of $3.99 and 10.23% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Porch Group, Inc.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Sporting -3.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the PRCH stock price touched $0.88 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Porch Group Inc. shares have moved -53.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have changed -38.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1036.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.05% from current levels.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Porch Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.32%, compared to 21.30% for the industry.

PRCH Dividends

Porch Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.51% with a share float percentage of 86.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Porch Group Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Granahan Investment Management LLC with over 12.46 million shares worth more than $17.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Granahan Investment Management LLC held 12.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 7.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.85 million and represent 7.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 2.94 million shares of worth $8.68 million while later fund manager owns 2.9 million shares of worth $5.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.99% of company’s outstanding stock.