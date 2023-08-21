Investor Trust Slackened After OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) Shares Gained By $0.01

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) has a beta value of -0.04 and has seen 5.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.70M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 7.18% during that session. The OPGN stock price is -5500.0% off its 52-week high price of $11.20 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 191.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

Sporting 7.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the OPGN stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 37.36%. Year-to-date, OpGen Inc. shares have moved -92.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) have changed -67.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 75260.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1400.0% from current levels.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OpGen Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.56%, compared to 5.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.50% and 95.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $900k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $449k and $722k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 100.40% for the current quarter and 38.50% for the next.

OPGN Dividends

OpGen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.22% with a share float percentage of 3.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OpGen Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.63 million shares worth more than $0.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 7.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 36701.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29907.0 and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 26766.0 shares of worth $48714.0 while later fund manager owns 22247.0 shares of worth $62736.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.