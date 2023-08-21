Investor Confidence Dwindles After Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) Shares Gain By About 0.01

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) has a beta value of -0.06 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.89M, closed the recent trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.68% during that session. The PLAG stock price is -100.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.14 and 24.56% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 169.69K shares.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) trade information

Sporting 2.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the PLAG stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 6.56%. Year-to-date, Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares have moved -7.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) have changed 15.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 17410.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.68% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 57.90% over the past 5 years.

PLAG Dividends

Planet Green Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.14% with a share float percentage of 0.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Planet Green Holdings Corp. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 83000.0 shares worth more than $49633.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 13319.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7964.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.