Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT): What Is Good About Stock?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) has a beta value of 3.09 and has seen 10.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $729.41M, closed the last trade at $2.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.83% during that session. The HUT stock price is -89.58% off its 52-week high price of $4.55 and 67.5% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.70 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Sporting -0.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the HUT stock price touched $2.40 or saw a rise of 16.38%. Year-to-date, Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares have moved 182.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) have changed -33.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.60 while the price target rests at a high of $2.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -14.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.33% from current levels.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 19.40% for the industry.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.61% with a share float percentage of 10.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hut 8 Mining Corp. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 6.86 million shares worth more than $22.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, State Street Corporation held 3.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 3.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.46 million and represent 1.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 6.49 million shares of worth $12.52 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $2.97 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.