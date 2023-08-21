How Will Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 3.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.39M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -8.68% during that session. The SONN stock price is -1212.5% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.28 million shares.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Sporting -8.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the SONN stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 30.21%. Year-to-date, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved -72.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) have changed -12.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.74% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -71.40%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.00% over the past 5 years.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.89% with a share float percentage of 26.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 3.29 million shares worth more than $1.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 8.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 18057.0 shares of worth $20765.0 while later fund manager owns 18597.0 shares of worth $15708.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.