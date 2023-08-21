How Is The Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.11M, closed the last trade at $1.22 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 22.22% during that session. The MODD stock price is -321.31% off its 52-week high price of $5.14 and 31.15% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 303.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) trade information

Sporting 22.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the MODD stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 12.23%. Year-to-date, Modular Medical Inc. shares have moved -39.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) have changed 22.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 85680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -309.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -186.89% from current levels.

Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.78% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.80% over the past 5 years.

MODD Dividends

Modular Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.67% with a share float percentage of 30.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Modular Medical Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Solas Capital Management, LLC with over 1.02 million shares worth more than $0.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Solas Capital Management, LLC held 15.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.92 million and represent 14.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 13963.0 shares of worth $30718.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.