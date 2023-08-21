How Is The Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) has a beta value of 0.01 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.58M, closed the recent trade at $0.20 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 17.59% during that session. The METX stock price is -310.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.82 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 324.45K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Sporting 17.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the METX stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 6.98%. Year-to-date, Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares have moved 13.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) have changed -2.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1400.0% from the levels at last check today.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.52% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.71 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 30 and August 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.07% with a share float percentage of 2.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meten Holding Group Ltd. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 18353.0 shares worth more than $3659.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, with the holding of over 13184.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2628.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.