How Is Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.21M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant -6.03% during that session. The INFI stock price is -1660.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.76 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Sporting -6.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the INFI stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 18.37%. Year-to-date, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -82.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have changed -52.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.30 while the price target rests at a high of $0.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -200.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -200.0% from current levels.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.41% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $583k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $700k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.60% over the past 5 years.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.